Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Latin Mass vs. Novus Ordo What Does the Church Teach - Explaining the Faith
27 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Fr. Chris Alar


January 14, 2023


There is so much confusion today regarding the Mass in the Extraordinary Form (TLM), so what is the truth? Is this Mass suppressed, and if so, why? What are the differences between the Latin Mass and the Novus Ordo Mass? Fr. Chris Alar explains what you need to know about this important part of our Church tradition.


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBKRINwGJiU&


Keywords
christianreligioncatholicmassdifferencesnovus ordotlmchurch teachinglatin massfr chris alarextraordinary formordinary form

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket