The Latin Mass vs. Novus Ordo What Does the Church Teach - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar
January 14, 2023
There is so much confusion today regarding the Mass in the Extraordinary Form (TLM), so what is the truth? Is this Mass suppressed, and if so, why? What are the differences between the Latin Mass and the Novus Ordo Mass? Fr. Chris Alar explains what you need to know about this important part of our Church tradition.
