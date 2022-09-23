Dr. Ryan Cole: This Is a Problem - We Could Be Altering Immune Systems for Generations

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ovra641
09/19/2022 Dr. Ryan Cole: “With a lipid nanoparticle and mRNA in a mouse study, the genes that were turned on and off in that immune system pattern were passed onto the next generation