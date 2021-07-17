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ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH DR. KELLI WARD ABD OAN JULY 17, 2021
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490 views • July 17, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH DR. KELLI WARD ABD OAN JULY 17, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/31cs4PIw625O/
Both Arizona GOP Chair Dr. Kelli Ward and President Trump's Spokesperson Liz Harrington together, talk about the latest with the Arizona Forensic Audit, including what happened at the hearing yesterday.
Liz Harrington https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1415857080464986118 : "If the corresponding numbers aren't on there how would you know whether it was duplicated once or 10 times?"
"You wouldn't"
THOUSANDS of duplicated ballots MISSING serial numbers, making it almost impossible to match it up with its corresponding damaged ballot
AZGOP Chair Kelli Ward adds https://twitter.com/kelliwardaz/status/1416220565141086209 : We don’t even know if these ballots marked “duplicate” are valid at all - a huge numbers aren’t matched to an original ballot from a real voter - AZ law requires originals and duplicates to be clearly marked with a matching serial number…
President Trump Statement on Arizona Senate Hearing, July 15, 2021: "Arizona Senate hearings on the Maricopa County Election Audit is devastating news to the Radical Left Democrats and the Biden Administration. While this, according to the Senate, is preliminary, with results being announced at a later date, it seems that 74,243 Mail-In Ballots were counted with “no clear record of them being sent.” There were 18,000 voters who were scrubbed from the voter rolls AFTER the election. They also revealed that the voting system was breached or hacked (by who?). Very big printer and ballot problems with different paper used, etc., and MUCH MORE.
The irregularities revealed at the hearing today amount to hundreds of thousands of votes or, many times what is necessary for us to have won. Despite these massive numbers, this is the State that Fox News called early for a Biden victory. There was no victory here, or in any other of the Swing States either.
Maricopa County refuses to work together with the Senate and others who are merely looking for honesty, integrity, and transparency. Why do the Commissioners not want to look into this corrupted election? What are they trying to hide? The highly respected State Senator Wendy Rogers said in a tweet the hearing today means we must decertify the election. In any event, the Senate patriots are moving forward with final results to be announced in the not-too-distant future, but based on today’s hearing, why even wait?" ~ President Trump
The Arizona Senate held a press conference yesterday to announce preliminary results for the audit of 2.1 million votes in the 2020 election. And they found fraud. A whole lot of it.
Back up: As you read this data, keep in mind that Joe Biden won Arizona by just 10,457 votes.
Here's what they found:
Numbers don't add up: There were 74,243 more mail-in-ballots received and counted than were mailed out to voters.
Voter registration discrepancies: 11,326 votes were for people who were not registered voters as of November 7th [four days after election day]. But somehow those voters DID show up as registered on December 4th.
Missed deadline: 3,981 voted despite registering AFTER the October 15th deadline
Wrong paper stock: Ballots were supposed to be printed on "VoteSecure" paper, so ink from one side would not bleed through to the other. It appears that the proper paper wasn't used. Ballots show significant bleed-through, possibly causing errors.
The machines: If you're someone who believes the voting machines were in some way corrupted, this one's for you. I'm not a machine guy. But this definitely seems sketchy:
The voting machines keep a log of only the last 20,000 administrative log-ins. So someone can log in and access/edit voter data. Useful in case we need to go back and check if anyone edited voter data...
Well, in March 2021, someone logged into the voting machines 37,000 times in one day.
Why would they do that? Because the 37k SPAM log-ins would wipe out all of the real log-in data that came before it. So it was a way of wiping the log-in history on the machines.
According to the Board of Supervisors who ran the election, guess who is the only one with log-in access? Dominion.
What's next? Remember, this was just a preliminary report. Notice today they didn't talk about dead voters, illegal voters, out-of-state voters, etc. They're holding off until they've done the recanvassing, where they go door-to-door and verify all those potential illegal votes.
Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers said: "I call for the Biden electors to be recalled to Arizona & a new election must be conducted."
Source, https://rumble.com/vjxw07-az-auditors-find-multiple-discrepancies-with-ballots.html
*For educational purposes.
Source, https://rumble.com/vjxw07-az-auditors-find-multiple-discrepancies-with-ballots.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/31cs4PIw625O/
Both Arizona GOP Chair Dr. Kelli Ward and President Trump's Spokesperson Liz Harrington together, talk about the latest with the Arizona Forensic Audit, including what happened at the hearing yesterday.
Liz Harrington https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1415857080464986118 : "If the corresponding numbers aren't on there how would you know whether it was duplicated once or 10 times?"
"You wouldn't"
THOUSANDS of duplicated ballots MISSING serial numbers, making it almost impossible to match it up with its corresponding damaged ballot
AZGOP Chair Kelli Ward adds https://twitter.com/kelliwardaz/status/1416220565141086209 : We don’t even know if these ballots marked “duplicate” are valid at all - a huge numbers aren’t matched to an original ballot from a real voter - AZ law requires originals and duplicates to be clearly marked with a matching serial number…
President Trump Statement on Arizona Senate Hearing, July 15, 2021: "Arizona Senate hearings on the Maricopa County Election Audit is devastating news to the Radical Left Democrats and the Biden Administration. While this, according to the Senate, is preliminary, with results being announced at a later date, it seems that 74,243 Mail-In Ballots were counted with “no clear record of them being sent.” There were 18,000 voters who were scrubbed from the voter rolls AFTER the election. They also revealed that the voting system was breached or hacked (by who?). Very big printer and ballot problems with different paper used, etc., and MUCH MORE.
The irregularities revealed at the hearing today amount to hundreds of thousands of votes or, many times what is necessary for us to have won. Despite these massive numbers, this is the State that Fox News called early for a Biden victory. There was no victory here, or in any other of the Swing States either.
Maricopa County refuses to work together with the Senate and others who are merely looking for honesty, integrity, and transparency. Why do the Commissioners not want to look into this corrupted election? What are they trying to hide? The highly respected State Senator Wendy Rogers said in a tweet the hearing today means we must decertify the election. In any event, the Senate patriots are moving forward with final results to be announced in the not-too-distant future, but based on today’s hearing, why even wait?" ~ President Trump
The Arizona Senate held a press conference yesterday to announce preliminary results for the audit of 2.1 million votes in the 2020 election. And they found fraud. A whole lot of it.
Back up: As you read this data, keep in mind that Joe Biden won Arizona by just 10,457 votes.
Here's what they found:
Numbers don't add up: There were 74,243 more mail-in-ballots received and counted than were mailed out to voters.
Voter registration discrepancies: 11,326 votes were for people who were not registered voters as of November 7th [four days after election day]. But somehow those voters DID show up as registered on December 4th.
Missed deadline: 3,981 voted despite registering AFTER the October 15th deadline
Wrong paper stock: Ballots were supposed to be printed on "VoteSecure" paper, so ink from one side would not bleed through to the other. It appears that the proper paper wasn't used. Ballots show significant bleed-through, possibly causing errors.
The machines: If you're someone who believes the voting machines were in some way corrupted, this one's for you. I'm not a machine guy. But this definitely seems sketchy:
The voting machines keep a log of only the last 20,000 administrative log-ins. So someone can log in and access/edit voter data. Useful in case we need to go back and check if anyone edited voter data...
Well, in March 2021, someone logged into the voting machines 37,000 times in one day.
Why would they do that? Because the 37k SPAM log-ins would wipe out all of the real log-in data that came before it. So it was a way of wiping the log-in history on the machines.
According to the Board of Supervisors who ran the election, guess who is the only one with log-in access? Dominion.
What's next? Remember, this was just a preliminary report. Notice today they didn't talk about dead voters, illegal voters, out-of-state voters, etc. They're holding off until they've done the recanvassing, where they go door-to-door and verify all those potential illegal votes.
Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers said: "I call for the Biden electors to be recalled to Arizona & a new election must be conducted."
Source, https://rumble.com/vjxw07-az-auditors-find-multiple-discrepancies-with-ballots.html
*For educational purposes.
Source, https://rumble.com/vjxw07-az-auditors-find-multiple-discrepancies-with-ballots.html
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