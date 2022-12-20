30. Terminator

How to solve your problems better,
In cold blood and with no stress?
Fancy: you’re a Terminator,
So emotions have no place.
Look at the on-going problem
With no feelings, with no nerves,
Follow right along the program,
In all cases and with force.
