Maude Latour - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2041

On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop artist, Maude Latour, while on "The Sugar Water Tour" with Maris. Maude Latour is currently supporting her newest single, Miss America.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - March 16, 2025
Location - Metro in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:27 Driver's Area
01:56 Middle of the Van
05:38 Back of the Van
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
