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How Staged Russia/Ukraine War Is Meant To Usher In Digital Currency Control Grid
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171 views • March 03, 2022
Use crypto to your advantage for now but I wouldn’t invest long term.
Link to Article:
https://www.omfif.org/2022/03/cbdc-networks-could-defang-sanction-threats/
Mirrored Source: The Chad Chaddindton . - .
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=SMGK57YD33M6
Link to Article:
https://www.omfif.org/2022/03/cbdc-networks-could-defang-sanction-threats/
Mirrored Source: The Chad Chaddindton . - .
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=SMGK57YD33M6
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