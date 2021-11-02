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Digital Drivers License Starting In US Which Will Lead To The SmartMark, Also Dems Love Gaslighting
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Here it comes, digital drivers license - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/news-digital-drivers-license-will-include-vaccine-status-may-eventually-include-credit-score-travel-records-social-credit-score-video/

Ready to get your smartmark - https://truththeory.com/netflixs-kids-cartoon-stretch-armstrong-promotes-microchipping-of-population/

Democrats still gaslighting us - https://townhall.com/columnists/kevinmccullough/2021/10/31/the-left-is-gaslighting-us-again-n2598321

Voter fraud on a massive scale is and has been happening - https://trendingpolitics.com/americans-would-be-horrified-to-find-out-the-many-ways-the-election-system-is-rigged-knab/

Here's why they suppress HCQ and Ivermectin - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/01/pfizer-contracts.aspx

Safe and effective - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ovcSNMcOAC2s/

Another athlete goes down with heart problems - https://thecovidworld.com/sergio-aguero-football-star-suffers-heart-problems-during-match-6-weeks-after-promoting-vaccines-to-12-year-olds/

WHO adverse reporting site - http://www.vigiaccess.org/

VAERS adverse reporting site - https://openvaers.com/

It's all for show and they're laughing at you - https://twitter.com/LozzaFox/status/1454803971563048977

What constitutional rights does an illegal have - https://cbsaustin.com/news/local/feds-asked-to-investigate-whether-texas-migrant-arrests-violate-constitutional-rights

Japan hoodlum dresses like the joker, stabs 17 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/halloween-attack-man-dressed-joker-stabs-least-17-people-tokyo-train-started-fire-trains-wagon-video/

Commiefornia train robberies - https://twitter.com/adamhousley/status/1454654911249928194

New York doesn't want to be left out - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brooklyn-deli-firebombed-with-molotov-cocktail-raw/

This tweet didn't age well - https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1454858390405013504

And how about this one - https://twitter.com/TheMainSpark/status/1454896031037018115

Why is MMA doing this - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/poland-hosts-man-vs-woman-mma-fights/

Best halloween costume - https://babylonbee.com/news/terrifying-new-halloween-mask-depicts-a-human-face-not-wearing-a-mask

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1454948442531254277


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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