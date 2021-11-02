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Digital Drivers License Starting In US Which Will Lead To The SmartMark, Also Dems Love Gaslighting
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142 views • November 02, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Here it comes, digital drivers license - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/news-digital-drivers-license-will-include-vaccine-status-may-eventually-include-credit-score-travel-records-social-credit-score-video/
Ready to get your smartmark - https://truththeory.com/netflixs-kids-cartoon-stretch-armstrong-promotes-microchipping-of-population/
Democrats still gaslighting us - https://townhall.com/columnists/kevinmccullough/2021/10/31/the-left-is-gaslighting-us-again-n2598321
Voter fraud on a massive scale is and has been happening - https://trendingpolitics.com/americans-would-be-horrified-to-find-out-the-many-ways-the-election-system-is-rigged-knab/
Here's why they suppress HCQ and Ivermectin - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/01/pfizer-contracts.aspx
Safe and effective - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ovcSNMcOAC2s/
Another athlete goes down with heart problems - https://thecovidworld.com/sergio-aguero-football-star-suffers-heart-problems-during-match-6-weeks-after-promoting-vaccines-to-12-year-olds/
WHO adverse reporting site - http://www.vigiaccess.org/
VAERS adverse reporting site - https://openvaers.com/
It's all for show and they're laughing at you - https://twitter.com/LozzaFox/status/1454803971563048977
What constitutional rights does an illegal have - https://cbsaustin.com/news/local/feds-asked-to-investigate-whether-texas-migrant-arrests-violate-constitutional-rights
Japan hoodlum dresses like the joker, stabs 17 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/halloween-attack-man-dressed-joker-stabs-least-17-people-tokyo-train-started-fire-trains-wagon-video/
Commiefornia train robberies - https://twitter.com/adamhousley/status/1454654911249928194
New York doesn't want to be left out - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brooklyn-deli-firebombed-with-molotov-cocktail-raw/
This tweet didn't age well - https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1454858390405013504
And how about this one - https://twitter.com/TheMainSpark/status/1454896031037018115
Why is MMA doing this - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/poland-hosts-man-vs-woman-mma-fights/
Best halloween costume - https://babylonbee.com/news/terrifying-new-halloween-mask-depicts-a-human-face-not-wearing-a-mask
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1454948442531254277
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Here it comes, digital drivers license - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/news-digital-drivers-license-will-include-vaccine-status-may-eventually-include-credit-score-travel-records-social-credit-score-video/
Ready to get your smartmark - https://truththeory.com/netflixs-kids-cartoon-stretch-armstrong-promotes-microchipping-of-population/
Democrats still gaslighting us - https://townhall.com/columnists/kevinmccullough/2021/10/31/the-left-is-gaslighting-us-again-n2598321
Voter fraud on a massive scale is and has been happening - https://trendingpolitics.com/americans-would-be-horrified-to-find-out-the-many-ways-the-election-system-is-rigged-knab/
Here's why they suppress HCQ and Ivermectin - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/01/pfizer-contracts.aspx
Safe and effective - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ovcSNMcOAC2s/
Another athlete goes down with heart problems - https://thecovidworld.com/sergio-aguero-football-star-suffers-heart-problems-during-match-6-weeks-after-promoting-vaccines-to-12-year-olds/
WHO adverse reporting site - http://www.vigiaccess.org/
VAERS adverse reporting site - https://openvaers.com/
It's all for show and they're laughing at you - https://twitter.com/LozzaFox/status/1454803971563048977
What constitutional rights does an illegal have - https://cbsaustin.com/news/local/feds-asked-to-investigate-whether-texas-migrant-arrests-violate-constitutional-rights
Japan hoodlum dresses like the joker, stabs 17 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/halloween-attack-man-dressed-joker-stabs-least-17-people-tokyo-train-started-fire-trains-wagon-video/
Commiefornia train robberies - https://twitter.com/adamhousley/status/1454654911249928194
New York doesn't want to be left out - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brooklyn-deli-firebombed-with-molotov-cocktail-raw/
This tweet didn't age well - https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1454858390405013504
And how about this one - https://twitter.com/TheMainSpark/status/1454896031037018115
Why is MMA doing this - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/poland-hosts-man-vs-woman-mma-fights/
Best halloween costume - https://babylonbee.com/news/terrifying-new-halloween-mask-depicts-a-human-face-not-wearing-a-mask
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1454948442531254277
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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