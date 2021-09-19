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Evidence Of Pending War In The China Sea Area As Certain Actions Begin To Take Place In The Pacific
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379 views • September 19, 2021
Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show reports that 5,000 United States troops are headed to Asia. These are highly trained U.S. forces and their destination in Asia is unknown. Dave indicates that these actions are indicative of war being prepared to begin. Listen to this short report for the details. Links to the show are below.
The Common Sense Show --> https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCommonSenseShowProgram/videos
Website --> https://www.thecommonsenseshow.com
Survival food - https://www.preparewithdave.com
The Common Sense Show --> https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCommonSenseShowProgram/videos
Website --> https://www.thecommonsenseshow.com
Survival food - https://www.preparewithdave.com
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