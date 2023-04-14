‘Rapists in our Rooms’ Insider Footage Shows Inmate Distressed Over Transgender Assaults on Women

O'keefe Media Group
April 13, 2023
Footage inside Washington State’s Correctional Center for Women shows a distressed inmate sounding off about the prison’s transgender friendly policy. As a result of the policy violent male offenders are put in positions where they can take advantage of female inmate including in the same cell.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBFobuNLMoM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.