‘Rapists in our Rooms’ Insider Footage Shows Inmate Distressed Over Transgender Assaults on Women
Published 21 hours ago |
O'keefe Media Group


April 13, 2023


Footage inside Washington State’s Correctional Center for Women shows a distressed inmate sounding off about the prison’s transgender friendly policy. As a result of the policy violent male offenders are put in positions where they can take advantage of female inmate including in the same cell.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBFobuNLMoM

