Elect a Man Who Sees the Globalist Evil

With Lewis Herms, candidate for California governor

https://screwbiggov.com/herms-for-cali/, ScrewBigGov.com

Occasionally, Freedom Hub platforms candidates for political office who are just hard-core enough to merit our attention. We’re recalling presidential candidate Bumper Hornberger… and Dr. Shiva, who wouldn’t support any government beyond that which existed a century ago… and FDA nemesis Jonathan Emord, who was hoping to become Virginia’s senator. We’ve also platformed local officials, such as David Bradley and Jason Arp.

This week we take on Gavin NewSCUM, with a candidate who’s not only against the Deep State corruption but is against it because he knows how EVIL it is. Mr. Herms knows of globalists’ satanic nature and has experienced how they abuse humans for dark, psychopathic purposes. Freedom Hub has had enough presentations over its more than a half decade of weekly experts to know that corruption does not entail only profit and power. As God’s light here increases in intensity, the forces of darkness are working overtime.

So, beyond sharing information to raise awareness for his “Screw Big Govt” campaign, how can we elect more candidates like Mr. Herms, or reverse the centralization of power that’s key to continued domination by the banksters and their henchmen?

Lewis Herms speaks for the patriot in all of us who are fed up with the corruption and evil. He is a longtime truther and advocate for freedom. During the election fraud protests outside the Capitol in 2020, his filming of government agents instigating the protests led to harassment by the FBI and the loss of his livelihood. And his groundbreaking film, "20/20 Vision," ignited a firestorm of awakening. His follow-up viral sensation, "Watch the Water," exposed the health risks associated with deuterium in water, sending shockwaves worldwide. And his latest documentary, "Cages," is more than a film; it is a call to action, exposing the harrowing reality of human trafficking and shedding light on the resilience of the human spirit.