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What We Will Face in the Coming Year
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253 views • June 26, 2021
In this video I take an intuitive look at what we may be facing over the next year regarding speculation and the yet-to-be-known long-term effects of the covid vaccine.
Some are saying that we may be facing a culling of the human population while others say that is just fear and there won't be much to worry about.
So what do the cards say?
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
For a psychic Peek at Your Week, check out my Patreon channel where I share weekly intuitive psychic readings just for my Patrons. You can also sign up for your Card For The Day!
Learn more here:
https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge
To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
I am on Minds:
Minds.com/intuitiveedge/
Find me on Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Intuitive%20edge%20tarot&;page=1&uploaded=all
On Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=IntuitiveEdge
On Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIKokt0qhWJc0CQw6GZTNtw
Some are saying that we may be facing a culling of the human population while others say that is just fear and there won't be much to worry about.
So what do the cards say?
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
For a psychic Peek at Your Week, check out my Patreon channel where I share weekly intuitive psychic readings just for my Patrons. You can also sign up for your Card For The Day!
Learn more here:
https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge
To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
I am on Minds:
Minds.com/intuitiveedge/
Find me on Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Intuitive%20edge%20tarot&;page=1&uploaded=all
On Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=IntuitiveEdge
On Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIKokt0qhWJc0CQw6GZTNtw
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