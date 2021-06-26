BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What We Will Face in the Coming Year
Intuitive Edge Tarot
Intuitive Edge Tarot
35 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
253 views • June 26, 2021
In this video I take an intuitive look at what we may be facing over the next year regarding speculation and the yet-to-be-known long-term effects of the covid vaccine.

Some are saying that we may be facing a culling of the human population while others say that is just fear and there won't be much to worry about.

So what do the cards say?

This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.

For a psychic Peek at Your Week, check out my Patreon channel where I share weekly intuitive psychic readings just for my Patrons. You can also sign up for your Card For The Day!

Learn more here:

https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge

To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.

I am on Minds:
Minds.com/intuitiveedge/

Find me on Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Intuitive%20edge%20tarot&;page=1&uploaded=all

On Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=IntuitiveEdge

On Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge

YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIKokt0qhWJc0CQw6GZTNtw
Keywords
cdcvaccinedeathsbioweaponvaerscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Chase Codewell
Footage Shows ICE Agent Interaction, Agency Review Underway

Footage Shows ICE Agent Interaction, Agency Review Underway

Douglas Harrington
Harvard astronomer warns: Millions of alien fragments may be hidden in our solar system, posing an unseen threat

Harvard astronomer warns: Millions of alien fragments may be hidden in our solar system, posing an unseen threat

Jacob Thomas
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Sterling Ashworth
Review Links Insomnia to 26% Higher Relative Risk of Stroke

Review Links Insomnia to 26% Higher Relative Risk of Stroke

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy