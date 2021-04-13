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PART 1: CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency … ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That’
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10 views • April 13, 2021
During a conversation with a Veritas journalist, Chester boasted about the impact the network had in determining the outcome of the presidential race last year.
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