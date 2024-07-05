© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this eye-opening video titled "THE DANGERS OF MAKING A BLOOD PACT WITH THE DEVIL", I share a prophetic vision God revealed to me about the grave dangers of making a blood pact with the devil. This vision, experienced in a dream state, begins in a room filled with talented entertainers, each with the "it" factor, ready to replace a legendary figure. A young man, the next Tupac in the making, is chosen by Lucifer due to a unique attribute in his heart.Lucifer leads him to a fountain of talents to fill a pitcher that determines if he will live to fulfill his true potential. After the pitcher is filled, the young man and Satan must make a blood pact. It is at this moment that all hell breaks loose, highlighting the peril of making a deal with the devil.
Watch the entire video to uncover more details and secret mysteries about making a deal with the devil. Additionally, I reveal a mystery about the use of scissors in the kingdom of darkness.
