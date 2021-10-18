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#ReleaseTheMemo Part 2 -- Discussing DACA: Why'd The Government Shut Down?
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50 views • October 18, 2021
You can't have it both ways.
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Sources:
RUSSIAN BOTS MIGHT BE BEHIND CONTROVERSIAL #RELEASETHEMEMO CAMPAIGN, DEMOCRATS SAY - http://www.newsweek.com/release-memo-russian-bots-campaign-democrats-789317
Pelosi: Nunes memo is 'a total misrepresentation' - https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/29/politics/nancy-pelosi-fbi-memo/index.html
The Republican Plot Against the F.B.I. - https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/01/opinion/nunes-memo-fbi-trump.html
Why We Published the Name of a Covert C.I.A. Official - https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/22/reader-center/why-we-published-the-name-of-a-covert-cia-official.html
Democrats want Facebook and Twitter to investigate Russian bots behind #releasethememo - https://qz.com/1188075/releasethememo-democrats-appeal-facebook-and-twitter-to-investigate-russian-bots/
Source: Twitter Pins #ReleaseTheMemo on Republicans, Not Russia - https://www.thedailybeast.com/source-twitter-pins-releasethememo-on-republicans-not-russia
Second Letter To Twitter And Facebook - https://democrats-intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/2018-1-31_feinstein_schiff_letter.pdf?platform=hootsuite
Illegal Immigration: The Impact on Wages and
Employment of Black workers - http://digitalcommons.ilr.cornell.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1025&;context=briggstestimonies
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
RUSSIAN BOTS MIGHT BE BEHIND CONTROVERSIAL #RELEASETHEMEMO CAMPAIGN, DEMOCRATS SAY - http://www.newsweek.com/release-memo-russian-bots-campaign-democrats-789317
Pelosi: Nunes memo is 'a total misrepresentation' - https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/29/politics/nancy-pelosi-fbi-memo/index.html
The Republican Plot Against the F.B.I. - https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/01/opinion/nunes-memo-fbi-trump.html
Why We Published the Name of a Covert C.I.A. Official - https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/22/reader-center/why-we-published-the-name-of-a-covert-cia-official.html
Democrats want Facebook and Twitter to investigate Russian bots behind #releasethememo - https://qz.com/1188075/releasethememo-democrats-appeal-facebook-and-twitter-to-investigate-russian-bots/
Source: Twitter Pins #ReleaseTheMemo on Republicans, Not Russia - https://www.thedailybeast.com/source-twitter-pins-releasethememo-on-republicans-not-russia
Second Letter To Twitter And Facebook - https://democrats-intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/2018-1-31_feinstein_schiff_letter.pdf?platform=hootsuite
Illegal Immigration: The Impact on Wages and
Employment of Black workers - http://digitalcommons.ilr.cornell.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1025&;context=briggstestimonies
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