Bill Majcher Targeted By The Corrupt

Bill Majcher was a member of the Richmond Non-Partisan Association while working as an Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) undercover operator. He is a highly experienced professional with 35 years combined experience in public service, international finance, and capital markets. Mr. Majcher started his career as a Eurobond trader in London, England. He later used this experience over a 23 year career with the RCMP, where Mr. Majcher enjoyed remarkable success in covert and public market investigations that often saw him working with law enforcement, intelligence, and securities regulators from around the globe.





Mr. Majcher has experience as a Futures and Options broker and trader in both Canada and the United States and has lectured extensively on abuse within the international capital markets, including sophisticated money laundering. Mr. Majcher is recognized as an expert on money laundering in the United States Federal Court for the Southern District of Florida and the Supreme Court of British Columbia and the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Today Mr. Majcher is Co-Founder of EMIDR Limited, a highly specialised Corporate Risk Advisory focused on Asset Recovery and Cyber Security. EMIDR works closely with various Governments concerned with Cyber Security, Financial Crime, Money Laundering, and Tax Evasion.





Article about his recent arrest:

https://www.nsnews.com/highlights/retired-mountie-charged-in-china-probe-once-served-as-richmond-school-trustee-bill-majcher-7319184





