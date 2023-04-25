X22 REPORT Ep. 3053a - The People Are Informed & Awake, They Are Rejecting The [CBDC]

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3053a - April 24, 2023

The People Are Informed & Awake, They Are Rejecting The [CBDC]



Germany's green push is falling apart, the people are not going along with the [WEF]/[CB] plan. The Biden admin is now pushing the green agenda by getting rid of fossil fuel, but the country is not ready for this, big fail. The people are rejecting the [CBDC].



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement--> http://ketowithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!



