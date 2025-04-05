BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The leftist panic when drugs are gone ~ democracy embraces allopathic fake medicine ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
48 views • 4 weeks ago

In today's discussion we will talk about how the leftist /liberal-retarded are panicking because the hero of the peoples health (Robert Kennedy) is taking away big pharma drugs and fake vaccines. We will again talk about how the new health secretary is promoting old fashion nutraceuticals as opposed to the big pharma drugs which only pacify the patient while they die from the cause of the disease. Finally, we will also be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which will be episode 418, entitled "Internal Affair."


References:

- The Highwire Episode 418 Internal Affairs

  https://rumble.com/v6rlu25-episode-418-internal-affairs.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipfoodmaskinjuryvaccinemedicinekennedysocialfakehomeopathydisinformationbigtreenaturalmisinformationdistancerobert19allopathyinternalaffairadditivescoviddell
