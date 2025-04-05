The leftist panic when drugs are gone ~ democracy embraces allopathic fake medicine ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about how the leftist /liberal-retarded are panicking because the hero of the peoples health (Robert Kennedy) is taking away big pharma drugs and fake vaccines. We will again talk about how the new health secretary is promoting old fashion nutraceuticals as opposed to the big pharma drugs which only pacify the patient while they die from the cause of the disease. Finally, we will also be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which will be episode 418, entitled "Internal Affair."
References:
- The Highwire Episode 418 Internal Affairs
https://rumble.com/v6rlu25-episode-418-internal-affairs.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/