BUZZFEED IS CLOSING THEIR FAKE NEWS DIVISION - PEOPLE ARE SICK OF THE LEFT AND THE RADICAL LGBTQ

The perverts at BUZZFEED are no longer getting free money from governments and far-left WOKE companies so they have to shut down their FAKE NEWS division!
They are a NEWS COMPANY the same way that I am Elon Musk...which I ain't!
This is great news for the good people of the world!
The Kevin J. Johnston Show is LIVE Every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time. Catch it on www.FreedomReport.ca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.