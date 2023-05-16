Create New Account
BUZZFEED IS CLOSING THEIR FAKE NEWS DIVISION - PEOPLE ARE SICK OF THE LEFT AND THE RADICAL LGBTQ
KevinJJohnston
The perverts at BUZZFEED are no longer getting free money from governments and far-left WOKE companies so they have to shut down their FAKE NEWS division!

They are a NEWS COMPANY the same way that I am Elon Musk...which I ain't!

This is great news for the good people of the world!

The Kevin J. Johnston Show is LIVE Every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time. Catch it on www.FreedomReport.ca

