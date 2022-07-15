REPORTS OF TURNCOATS AND DEEPSTATE INFILTRATING CONSERVATIVE ALT MEDIA, AND Prepping For Your Pets And Livestock

PLEASE CONSULT YOUR VETERINARY FOR ALL PET/LIVESTOCK FIRST AID, NUTRITIONAL AND HEALTH NEEDS. This video discusses items to consider stocking up on or having on hand in the event the grid goes down. It is not comprehensive and may or may not apply to your particular animals in your particular environment. The main purpose it to spark your thoughts regarding your own circumstance. Please consult your veterinary for more specific guidance. One item I forgot to mention: sedatives for your pet in the event of injuries. Trazadone is what our vet prescribes for our dogs. Always consider the health and care and comfort of your pets and livestock as humanely as possible. Have a great weekend and God bless!