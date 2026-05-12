BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Louise Lucas False Professor
Pastor Bob Silling
Pastor Bob Silling
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • Today

Calling out Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas for her ungodliness. She is under FBI investigation 

Keywords
jesussalvationungodliness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
U.S. Border Surveillance Tools Used on American Citizens, Reports Say

U.S. Border Surveillance Tools Used on American Citizens, Reports Say

Chase Codewell
Gates foundation slashes workforce by 20%, launches external probe into Epstein ties

Gates foundation slashes workforce by 20%, launches external probe into Epstein ties

Jacob Thomas
Reducing Sitting by 30 Minutes Daily Linked to Improved Metabolic Health, Study Finds

Reducing Sitting by 30 Minutes Daily Linked to Improved Metabolic Health, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Long-Term High BMI Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, 24-Year Study Finds

Long-Term High BMI Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, 24-Year Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy