The Vehicle Exists to Serve You. + Learn How Tricia and Dave More Than Doubled the SIZE of Their Businesses

Learn More About the Pappagallos Success Story HERE: https://pappagallos.com/

Learn More About the Morning Glory Success Story HERE: https://morninggloryeatery.com/

See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Helped to Produce HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

Learn More About Attending the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops On the Planet Hosted by Clay Clark In Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

“He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed.” - Proverbs 13:20

Improve Your Branding

Website

Business Cards

Menus

Print Pieces

Sign

Create a Turn-Key Marketing Systems

Optimize the Website

Launch Effective Online Advertisements

Created Signs and Wonders

Install a Tracking System

Install a Sales System

Create Pre-Written Sales Scripts

Install Call Recording www.ClarityVoice.com

Create Pre-Written Sales Emails

Create

Create a Customer Experience That WOWs!!!

Create a Music Playlist That WOWs

Create a Visual Experience That WOWs!!!

Create a 1st Time Customer Experience That WOWs!!!

Track the Profitability

Track Total Gross Sales

Track Total Profit

Install a Minimum Profit Margin

Install a Weekly Group Interview

Schedule the Job Interview at the Same Time Every Week

Install a Weekly All-Staff Meeting

Define Your A-Players

Define Your B-Players

Define Your C-Players

Create a Pattern of Success

Define

Act

Measure

Refine

Install a Quality Control Loop

Gather Objective Google Reviews

Gather Video Reviews