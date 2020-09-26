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GOOD NEWS from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Pam Popper and Peggy Hall
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120 views • September 26, 2020
GOOD NEWS from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Pam Popper and Peggy Hall
THE HEALTHY AMERICANS are making waves!! Join us to get your action steps and valuable documents and handouts: www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe
We need your support to keep this ship afloat!
www.thehealthyamerican.org/take-action
Get on the email list as I send out everything that way
And join our meet up groups!
www.thehealthyamerican.org/meet-up-groups
THE HEALTHY AMERICANS are making waves!! Join us to get your action steps and valuable documents and handouts: www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe
We need your support to keep this ship afloat!
www.thehealthyamerican.org/take-action
Get on the email list as I send out everything that way
And join our meet up groups!
www.thehealthyamerican.org/meet-up-groups
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