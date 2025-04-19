THEY HAVE ☛ TO TELL US

The controllers are waging a war on the psyche and not only hold a monopoly over knowledge, but censor truth and foment falsehoods. The public flounders from one crisis to the next, ignoring evidence and the track record of the deceivers. Zero lessons have been learned these past two years of COVID. Revelation of the Method is the suppression of the counterargument, followed by the revelation of aspects of what really happened, but in a limited way, after it is too late. For example, vaccines were declared harmless, until Pfizer debased their own safety claims, but not before the entire world had been vaccinated. Michael Hoffman suggests that the ruling elite are giving notice of their supremacy by telling people that they are without recourse, events are beyond their control, and it is destiny. Eventually a sense of apathy demoralizes to the point of conceding defeat to a system we are powerless to change. But buried deep within the controllers’ rules is a hidden version of contract law that allows them to perpetrate their crimes once the truth is hidden in plain sight, and it is assumed that you have agreed to it.





CIA Director, William Casey is reputed to have said to Ronald Reagan ‘We’ll know our disinformation is complete when everything the American public believes is false.’





Fast forward thirty years, and there’s no piece of fiction the masses will not swallow.





From Woke to COVID to the war in Ukraine, people no longer make their own ideological pilgrimages to the truth – the truth is served oven-ready by their political betters.





Read more at: https://roserambles.org/2022/05/30/revelation-of-the-method-why-do-elites-tell-us-what-they-are-going-to-do-may-30-2022/





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/b7P5Xs6COw5b/