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New Documents Prove Deep State Collusion And Treason In Regards To Mike Flynn Case - War Room Full Show
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49 views • May 01, 2020
Owen Shroyer returns in studio with breaking news stories to report. Major revelations in the latest Flynn documents showing an admitted set up of the distinguished General. Similar details are emerging in the Roger Stone case as his date to report to jail was pushed back 30 days. Reopen protesters in Michigan storm the capital building warranting a response from President Trump. Guests include Tom Pappart and an announcement with Aubrey Huff. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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