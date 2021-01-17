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The Truth About PCR Tests (MIRRORED)
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1404 views • January 17, 2021
The Truth About PCR Tests (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Dr. Sam Bailey at:-
https://youtu.be/EWNkJUDctdk

The truth about PCR Tests.

#pcrtestcovid #pcrtruth

References:
1. History of PCR (please copy and paste URL as YT doesn't redirect) https://tinyurl.com/yy8ucboe
and https://www.thesciencenotes.com/history-of-pcr/

2. PCR overview - Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polymerase_chain_reaction

3. PCR animation video - DNA Learning Center:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KoLnIwoZKU

4. The Significance of Responses of the Genome to Challenge - Barbara McClintock 1983: https://www.nobelprize.org/uploads/2018/06/mcclintock-lecture.pdf

5. Ronaldo on PCR tests: https://ronaldo.com/football-news/pcr-positive-is-bullshit-ronaldo-outraged-at-third-positive-test/

6. The MIQE guidelines: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19246619/

7. NZ Taxpayers’ Union - $222,000 in taxpayer funds to left-wing opinion pieces: https://us7.campaign-archive.com/?u=c86359d14575615d6ae8c2b60&;id=c072a23de5

8. Siouxsie Wiles thinks Covid PCR tests are great: https://web.archive.org/web/20201113065105/https://thespinoff.co.nz/science/21-09-2020/how-the-pcr-test-works-and-why-its-such-a-critical-weapon-against-covid-19/

9. PCR test kit - not for diagnostic use:
https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/pdf/CD019RT.pdf

10. Corman-Drosten SARS-CoV-2 PCR paper:
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045

11. PCR specificity - control sample lab test, not clinical specificity: https://web.archive.org/web/20201022131151/https://www.finddx.org/covid-19/sarscov2-eval-molecular/molecular-eval-results/

12. RT - Legal ruling finds Covid test not fit for purpose:
https://web.archive.org/web/20201022131151/https://www.finddx.org/covid-19/sarscov2-eval-molecular/molecular-eval-results/

13. Principia Scientifica - WHO finally admits PCR test has a 'problem':
https://principia-scientific.com/who-finally-admits-covid19-pcr-test-has-a-problem/

14. Sir Frank Macfarlane Burnet - Genes Dreams and Realities, 1971: https://www.amazon.com/Genes-Dreams-Realities-Burnet-MacFarlane/dp/9401171343/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0

Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.

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ABOUT ME: I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand.

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