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The Truth About PCR Tests (MIRRORED)
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1404 views • January 17, 2021
The Truth About PCR Tests (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Dr. Sam Bailey at:-
https://youtu.be/EWNkJUDctdk
The truth about PCR Tests.
#pcrtestcovid #pcrtruth
References:
1. History of PCR (please copy and paste URL as YT doesn't redirect) https://tinyurl.com/yy8ucboe
and https://www.thesciencenotes.com/history-of-pcr/
2. PCR overview - Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polymerase_chain_reaction
3. PCR animation video - DNA Learning Center:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KoLnIwoZKU
4. The Significance of Responses of the Genome to Challenge - Barbara McClintock 1983: https://www.nobelprize.org/uploads/2018/06/mcclintock-lecture.pdf
5. Ronaldo on PCR tests: https://ronaldo.com/football-news/pcr-positive-is-bullshit-ronaldo-outraged-at-third-positive-test/
6. The MIQE guidelines: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19246619/
7. NZ Taxpayers’ Union - $222,000 in taxpayer funds to left-wing opinion pieces: https://us7.campaign-archive.com/?u=c86359d14575615d6ae8c2b60&;id=c072a23de5
8. Siouxsie Wiles thinks Covid PCR tests are great: https://web.archive.org/web/20201113065105/https://thespinoff.co.nz/science/21-09-2020/how-the-pcr-test-works-and-why-its-such-a-critical-weapon-against-covid-19/
9. PCR test kit - not for diagnostic use:
https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/pdf/CD019RT.pdf
10. Corman-Drosten SARS-CoV-2 PCR paper:
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
11. PCR specificity - control sample lab test, not clinical specificity: https://web.archive.org/web/20201022131151/https://www.finddx.org/covid-19/sarscov2-eval-molecular/molecular-eval-results/
12. RT - Legal ruling finds Covid test not fit for purpose:
https://web.archive.org/web/20201022131151/https://www.finddx.org/covid-19/sarscov2-eval-molecular/molecular-eval-results/
13. Principia Scientifica - WHO finally admits PCR test has a 'problem':
https://principia-scientific.com/who-finally-admits-covid19-pcr-test-has-a-problem/
14. Sir Frank Macfarlane Burnet - Genes Dreams and Realities, 1971: https://www.amazon.com/Genes-Dreams-Realities-Burnet-MacFarlane/dp/9401171343/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
ABOUT ME: I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand.
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Mirrored from You Tube channel Dr. Sam Bailey at:-
https://youtu.be/EWNkJUDctdk
The truth about PCR Tests.
#pcrtestcovid #pcrtruth
References:
1. History of PCR (please copy and paste URL as YT doesn't redirect) https://tinyurl.com/yy8ucboe
and https://www.thesciencenotes.com/history-of-pcr/
2. PCR overview - Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polymerase_chain_reaction
3. PCR animation video - DNA Learning Center:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KoLnIwoZKU
4. The Significance of Responses of the Genome to Challenge - Barbara McClintock 1983: https://www.nobelprize.org/uploads/2018/06/mcclintock-lecture.pdf
5. Ronaldo on PCR tests: https://ronaldo.com/football-news/pcr-positive-is-bullshit-ronaldo-outraged-at-third-positive-test/
6. The MIQE guidelines: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19246619/
7. NZ Taxpayers’ Union - $222,000 in taxpayer funds to left-wing opinion pieces: https://us7.campaign-archive.com/?u=c86359d14575615d6ae8c2b60&;id=c072a23de5
8. Siouxsie Wiles thinks Covid PCR tests are great: https://web.archive.org/web/20201113065105/https://thespinoff.co.nz/science/21-09-2020/how-the-pcr-test-works-and-why-its-such-a-critical-weapon-against-covid-19/
9. PCR test kit - not for diagnostic use:
https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/pdf/CD019RT.pdf
10. Corman-Drosten SARS-CoV-2 PCR paper:
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
11. PCR specificity - control sample lab test, not clinical specificity: https://web.archive.org/web/20201022131151/https://www.finddx.org/covid-19/sarscov2-eval-molecular/molecular-eval-results/
12. RT - Legal ruling finds Covid test not fit for purpose:
https://web.archive.org/web/20201022131151/https://www.finddx.org/covid-19/sarscov2-eval-molecular/molecular-eval-results/
13. Principia Scientifica - WHO finally admits PCR test has a 'problem':
https://principia-scientific.com/who-finally-admits-covid19-pcr-test-has-a-problem/
14. Sir Frank Macfarlane Burnet - Genes Dreams and Realities, 1971: https://www.amazon.com/Genes-Dreams-Realities-Burnet-MacFarlane/dp/9401171343/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
ABOUT ME: I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand.
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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