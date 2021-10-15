© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WH Begs for Help from Corporations as Dems Cause Empty Shelves and Increased Energy Prices
Follow
5
Share
Report
140 views • October 15, 2021
Owen Shroyer breaks down the attempts of the top Dems to destroy the supply chain and skyrocket energy prices ahead of their 'Build Back Better' Great Reset takeover.
Order your copy of COVIDLAND: The Lockdown now! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Order your copy of COVIDLAND: The Lockdown now! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.