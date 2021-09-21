Fear the People - Rap Lyric Video

Written and Performed by Bret Rife

Beat: Cold by Big Rich Muzic

Photograph taken by Bret Rife January 6, 2021



Lyrics:



Marxism is

Boxing us in

With no oxygen

Hospital beds

Full of vaccinated

The propaganda is deceptive

Depopulation by deception

People got fooled

By a plandemic

And gave up their rights

To be taken care of

Freedom was taken for granted

So they took advantage

Now they are holding you hostage

Demanding a ransom

Extorting your body

By forcing injections

What you gonna do

Roll up your sleeve

Next it will be

The mark of the beast

Come and attempt it

I'm ready

I'm loaded with heavy

Munitions and weapons

I'm using the second amendment

And praying to angels

And thumping on bibles and Jesus is with me



Now is the time to stand up

Walk out of your job if you must

Keeping liberty is up to us

Swords and armor come from trust in Jesus

When the people fear the government there is tyranny

When the government fears the people there is liberty



People keep shopping

With masks on their face

Obeying a sign that says it's a mandate

Won't stop the consuming

Til they suffocate

If it's against the Constitution then

Refusing is duty

including intruding

You able for choosing

They're using illusions

To send you delusions

And public confusion

And fusing you to

To a machine of the ruins

Like nuclear fusion

Accusing Abusing

And mass persecution

Of Christians and jews

Are made into subhumans

Attack on your soul so don't lose it



Now is the time to stand up

Walk out of your job if you must

Keeping liberty is up to us

Swords and armor come from trust in Jesus

When the people fear the government there is tyranny

When the government fears the people there is liberty



Stand up for your rights

And unite behind

Jesus Christ

Do not comply

With a system designed

To kill and and divide

It's not the time to be nice

But don't but don't unkind

Ways of World is antichrist

Only the Bible will suffice

If the United States

Is Babylon the Great

In Revelations 18:8

Is coming the famine and plagues

And fire of wrath of God

Only the righteous is saved

This life's a temporary place

Just like a video game

A blink of an eye

Compared to eternity

Make sure you know

Where you'll go

When you pass away

You hope and you pray

When you say Jesus name

He will cast out the demons

And give you the grace

so that you go to heaven

So Keep up the faith and then

you will be saved



Now is the time to stand up

Walk out of your job if you must

Keeping liberty is up to us

Swords and armor come from trust in Jesus

When the people fear the government there is tyranny

When the government fears the people there is liberty