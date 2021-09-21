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Fear the People - Rap Lyric Video
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281 views • September 21, 2021
Written and Performed by Bret Rife
Beat: Cold by Big Rich Muzic
Photograph taken by Bret Rife January 6, 2021
Lyrics:
Marxism is
Boxing us in
With no oxygen
Hospital beds
Full of vaccinated
The propaganda is deceptive
Depopulation by deception
People got fooled
By a plandemic
And gave up their rights
To be taken care of
Freedom was taken for granted
So they took advantage
Now they are holding you hostage
Demanding a ransom
Extorting your body
By forcing injections
What you gonna do
Roll up your sleeve
Next it will be
The mark of the beast
Come and attempt it
I'm ready
I'm loaded with heavy
Munitions and weapons
I'm using the second amendment
And praying to angels
And thumping on bibles and Jesus is with me
Now is the time to stand up
Walk out of your job if you must
Keeping liberty is up to us
Swords and armor come from trust in Jesus
When the people fear the government there is tyranny
When the government fears the people there is liberty
People keep shopping
With masks on their face
Obeying a sign that says it's a mandate
Won't stop the consuming
Til they suffocate
If it's against the Constitution then
Refusing is duty
including intruding
You able for choosing
They're using illusions
To send you delusions
And public confusion
And fusing you to
To a machine of the ruins
Like nuclear fusion
Accusing Abusing
And mass persecution
Of Christians and jews
Are made into subhumans
Attack on your soul so don't lose it
Now is the time to stand up
Walk out of your job if you must
Keeping liberty is up to us
Swords and armor come from trust in Jesus
When the people fear the government there is tyranny
When the government fears the people there is liberty
Stand up for your rights
And unite behind
Jesus Christ
Do not comply
With a system designed
To kill and and divide
It's not the time to be nice
But don't but don't unkind
Ways of World is antichrist
Only the Bible will suffice
If the United States
Is Babylon the Great
In Revelations 18:8
Is coming the famine and plagues
And fire of wrath of God
Only the righteous is saved
This life's a temporary place
Just like a video game
A blink of an eye
Compared to eternity
Make sure you know
Where you'll go
When you pass away
You hope and you pray
When you say Jesus name
He will cast out the demons
And give you the grace
so that you go to heaven
So Keep up the faith and then
you will be saved
Now is the time to stand up
Walk out of your job if you must
Keeping liberty is up to us
Swords and armor come from trust in Jesus
When the people fear the government there is tyranny
When the government fears the people there is liberty
Beat: Cold by Big Rich Muzic
Photograph taken by Bret Rife January 6, 2021
Lyrics:
Marxism is
Boxing us in
With no oxygen
Hospital beds
Full of vaccinated
The propaganda is deceptive
Depopulation by deception
People got fooled
By a plandemic
And gave up their rights
To be taken care of
Freedom was taken for granted
So they took advantage
Now they are holding you hostage
Demanding a ransom
Extorting your body
By forcing injections
What you gonna do
Roll up your sleeve
Next it will be
The mark of the beast
Come and attempt it
I'm ready
I'm loaded with heavy
Munitions and weapons
I'm using the second amendment
And praying to angels
And thumping on bibles and Jesus is with me
Now is the time to stand up
Walk out of your job if you must
Keeping liberty is up to us
Swords and armor come from trust in Jesus
When the people fear the government there is tyranny
When the government fears the people there is liberty
People keep shopping
With masks on their face
Obeying a sign that says it's a mandate
Won't stop the consuming
Til they suffocate
If it's against the Constitution then
Refusing is duty
including intruding
You able for choosing
They're using illusions
To send you delusions
And public confusion
And fusing you to
To a machine of the ruins
Like nuclear fusion
Accusing Abusing
And mass persecution
Of Christians and jews
Are made into subhumans
Attack on your soul so don't lose it
Now is the time to stand up
Walk out of your job if you must
Keeping liberty is up to us
Swords and armor come from trust in Jesus
When the people fear the government there is tyranny
When the government fears the people there is liberty
Stand up for your rights
And unite behind
Jesus Christ
Do not comply
With a system designed
To kill and and divide
It's not the time to be nice
But don't but don't unkind
Ways of World is antichrist
Only the Bible will suffice
If the United States
Is Babylon the Great
In Revelations 18:8
Is coming the famine and plagues
And fire of wrath of God
Only the righteous is saved
This life's a temporary place
Just like a video game
A blink of an eye
Compared to eternity
Make sure you know
Where you'll go
When you pass away
You hope and you pray
When you say Jesus name
He will cast out the demons
And give you the grace
so that you go to heaven
So Keep up the faith and then
you will be saved
Now is the time to stand up
Walk out of your job if you must
Keeping liberty is up to us
Swords and armor come from trust in Jesus
When the people fear the government there is tyranny
When the government fears the people there is liberty
Keywords
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