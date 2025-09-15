BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
California’s Mafia-Run System Behind Fires to Force Fifteen Minute Cities - Josh Bernstein
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
416 followers
41 views • 20 hours ago


California is run like the mafia. It’s influenced and controlled by a few powerful families and mined constantly for its rich resources. Josh Bernstein - a talk show host, political analyst, and commentator - breaks down the dynamics of California’s leadership in a critical conversation about the Golden State’s slow descent into Communist chaos, and how massive power players like Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom really attained their statuses as leaders in the state despite their unpopularity with average Californians. “For the past 80 years, the Newsoms, Pelosis, Browns, and Gettys have been running the show in California,” Josh says, “and it hasn’t been pretty.” From poor fire management to assembly bills threatening parental rights, California has some serious problems. But does it have a chance to return to its roots of freedom and common sense?



TAKEAWAYS


If California loses its database of illegal voters, it could have a chance to restore common-sense policies


It’s difficult to enforce fair voting in California due to its restrictions against voter ID


The left has lost a lot of ground in previous “swing states” that are now solidly Republican


Globalists in office in California hate America, hate capitalism, and hate independently-generated wealth



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Sign up for the CCM Newsletter: https://counterculturemom.com/

Jack Hibbs on AB 495 Bill video: https://bit.ly/3Jd2QkF

State Farm Canceled Hundreds of Homeowners’ Policies article: https://bit.ly/4lomw2p

Preserving Liberty book: https://amzn.to/45X3jAl

Four Families Have Run CA for Over 80 Years: https://bit.ly/4pvmusO


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOSH BERNSTEIN

Website: https://jbushow.substack.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #joshbernstein #landforsale #realestateinvesting #landgrab #stolenland #landdevelopment #propertyforsale #landauction #dew #directenergyweapon #laser #directedenergyweapon #mauifire #lahainafire #chilefire #lafire #losangelesfire #stolenland #mauiwildfires


Keywords
californiafreedommafiapelosicorruptvoterscommunistjosh bernsteinnewsroomvoter idfiresland grabgettytina griffincounter culture momfifteen minute cities
