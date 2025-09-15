California’s Mafia-Run System Behind Fires to Force Fifteen Minute Cities - Josh Bernstein





California is run like the mafia. It’s influenced and controlled by a few powerful families and mined constantly for its rich resources. Josh Bernstein - a talk show host, political analyst, and commentator - breaks down the dynamics of California’s leadership in a critical conversation about the Golden State’s slow descent into Communist chaos, and how massive power players like Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom really attained their statuses as leaders in the state despite their unpopularity with average Californians. “For the past 80 years, the Newsoms, Pelosis, Browns, and Gettys have been running the show in California,” Josh says, “and it hasn’t been pretty.” From poor fire management to assembly bills threatening parental rights, California has some serious problems. But does it have a chance to return to its roots of freedom and common sense?









TAKEAWAYS





If California loses its database of illegal voters, it could have a chance to restore common-sense policies





It’s difficult to enforce fair voting in California due to its restrictions against voter ID





The left has lost a lot of ground in previous “swing states” that are now solidly Republican





Globalists in office in California hate America, hate capitalism, and hate independently-generated wealth









