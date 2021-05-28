Plandemic Indoctrination - Interview with Judy Mikovits, David E Martin and more!

How Fauci is gearing up to profit from the Plandemic and the Indoctrination of the world! How the Patents that exist must mean this is a man-made pandemic! Listen to David E Martin! How the media controls the narrative and can easily use fake fact checking to deny the truth! Moreover, who is behind the fake fact checking and who funds them! What does CDC stand for, Centre for Disease Control, perhaps the controlled release? How about the information control system and the narrow narrative you receive?

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