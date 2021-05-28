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Plandemic Indoctrination - Interview with Judy Mikovits, David E Martin and more!
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521 views • May 28, 2021
How Fauci is gearing up to profit from the Plandemic and the Indoctrination of the world! How the Patents that exist must mean this is a man-made pandemic! Listen to David E Martin! How the media controls the narrative and can easily use fake fact checking to deny the truth! Moreover, who is behind the fake fact checking and who funds them! What does CDC stand for, Centre for Disease Control, perhaps the controlled release? How about the information control system and the narrow narrative you receive?
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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