Tactical P.E. A Great Exercise To Prepare You To Slam A Violent Antifa/BLM Protester

This simple but effective exercise has so many direct benefits, there are too many to mention here. But as we are warriors always prepared to battle, we will focus on the benefit in grappling and in this case slamming and dispatching a would be assailant as you will see in the 2nd half of this video. Enjoy!5 FREE Tactical Training VideosJust tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens1800GunsAndAmmo:From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network