You DO NOT Deserve A Return Text From Anyone.

Everybody out there believes that just because they send you a text or an email that they are entitled to an answer instantaneously. I'm just trying to get to the bottom of why everybody out there believes that my time is free and that everybody else's time is free. Texting is a nuisance simply because it has led everyone to feel entitled to an answer to any subject matter that truly most people don't care about.





If you're sending me a text, expect an answer when I feel like giving one if I feel like giving one at all. I have my life to live and so do you. You don't owe me an answer and I don't owe you one.





DONATE TO FREEDOM TODAY!

www.KevinJJohnston.ca





Follow Me On SOCIAL MEDIA





BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston

LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston/

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston

MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston

FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston

PARLER: https://parler.com/Kevinjjohnston

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston

FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston

BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston

BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston