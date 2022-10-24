Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You DO NOT Deserve A Return Text From Anyone.
34 views
channel image
KevinJJohnston
Published a month ago |
Donate

Everybody out there believes that just because they send you a text or an email that they are entitled to an answer instantaneously. I'm just trying to get to the bottom of why everybody out there believes that my time is free and that everybody else's time is free. Texting is a nuisance simply because it has led everyone to feel entitled to an answer to any subject matter that truly most people don't care about.


If you're sending me a text, expect an answer when I feel like giving one if I feel like giving one at all. I have my life to live and so do you. You don't owe me an answer and I don't owe you one.


DONATE TO FREEDOM TODAY!

www.KevinJJohnston.ca


Follow Me On SOCIAL MEDIA


BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston

LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston/

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston

MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston

FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston

PARLER: https://parler.com/Kevinjjohnston

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston

FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston

BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston

BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston

Keywords
prank callstextphone callskevinjjohnston

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket