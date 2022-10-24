You DO NOT Deserve A Return Text From Anyone.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everybody out there believes that just because they send you a text or an email that they are entitled to an answer instantaneously. I'm just trying to get to the bottom of why everybody out there believes that my time is free and that everybody else's time is free. Texting is a nuisance simply because it has led everyone to feel entitled to an answer to any subject matter that truly most people don't care about.
If you're sending me a text, expect an answer when I feel like giving one if I feel like giving one at all. I have my life to live and so do you. You don't owe me an answer and I don't owe you one.
DONATE TO FREEDOM TODAY!
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Follow Me On SOCIAL MEDIA
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston
LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston
LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston/
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/Kevinjjohnston
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston
FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston