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Prophecy 72 PLANET X! "I, YAHUVEH will use a planet in MY wrath to cause mass destruction to MY enemies" "UNDERGROUND CITIES..will be your WATERY TOMBS" Is this WORMWOOD? (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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984 views • September 02, 2022

this is a mirrored video 

YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 72 in full below:

Prophecy 72
"Foolish man to think you can use mathematics to calculate the date that I, YAHUVEH will use a planet in MY wrath to cause mass destruction to MY enemies. A word of prophetic warning to the rich and powerful who think they will be safe in the underground cities full of your treasures stored up, delicacies of food, etc. The underground cities you built and are still building will be your watery tombs and you shall die with your treasures of earth and I, YAHUVEH, have delayed that judgment for the prayers of the true believers in YAHUSHUA’s Name, those obedient, walking Holy before ME will be spared and I have had mercy thus far for the sake of MY Children that call out for more time to reach more souls for the Kingdom of Heaven.

Judgment is delayed but not stopped and it is I, YAHUVEH, alone that will calculate the date when MY wrath hits the earth. I, YAHUVEH, have delayed the judgment to confound and shame those that built the underground cities thinking only of themselves, proving that I, YAHUVEH, alone is Judge over who will live and who will die and who will enter Heaven and who will go to hell.

Remember I, YAHUVEH, send forth MY Apostles and Prophets to warn before I send MY wrath. It is your choice whether you listen and obey but know this, all shall reap what they have sown good seed and bad seed alike.”

END OF PROPHETIC WARNING

Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu, July 12, 2003


***

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html 

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html  

The False Blue Beam Rapture: 

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html  

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: 

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html 


And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred 
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html  
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: 

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994  ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw  
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc  
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html  



Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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