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British end COVID FRAUD Mandates, NO MASKS, NO VAXX, NO VAXX PASSPORTS
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613 views • January 19, 2022
ITS OVER! Police ordered to close all vaccine centers and seize all vials of vaccines as evidence. Jewish CEOs of poison vaxx makers will be soon arrested. Needs to be arrested, tried, convicted and publicly executed. .The jew plot to destroy humanity and transfer the wealth of the world into jewish hands is working nicely, Says the jewish owned vaccine makers as they rub their hands together and exclaim how easy it was to fool the entire world with the biggest jewish scam since 9 11. Oh how easy it is to trick the gullible goyim, BRUUUUHAHAHA!
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