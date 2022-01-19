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British end COVID FRAUD Mandates, NO MASKS, NO VAXX, NO VAXX PASSPORTS
RIDE THE LION
RIDE THE LION
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613 views • January 19, 2022
ITS OVER! Police ordered to close all vaccine centers and seize all vials of vaccines as evidence. Jewish CEOs of poison vaxx makers will be soon arrested. Needs to be arrested, tried, convicted and publicly executed. .The jew plot to destroy humanity and transfer the wealth of the world into jewish hands is working nicely, Says the jewish owned vaccine makers as they rub their hands together and exclaim how easy it was to fool the entire world with the biggest jewish scam since 9 11. Oh how easy it is to trick the gullible goyim, BRUUUUHAHAHA!
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police orderedto close all vaccine centersand seize all vials of vaccines as evidence
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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