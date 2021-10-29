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Malajemm: Confessions of the Hollywood Small Fry #016 #asmr [29.10.2021]
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50 views • October 29, 2021
Who are the Hollywood Small Fry?
Thousands of Sag-Aftra Union members work on sets everyday, as
stand-ins, background, prop car drivers, hand/body doubles,
skaters, dancers and more.....
We all have stories.
"these peeps are lyin to you...
"they think you have no clue...
This video is protected by the Fair Use Act of 1976, and is for entertainment purposes only.
Photo credits: Beverly Hills 90210 (Paramount)
#babylon #worldstage #90210 #bapho #hollywood
9 views Oct 29, 2021
Malajemm - 60 subscribers
https://youtu.be/V2f1bjQeQ3s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVflciwIoa-eRKLZ1BrbpIA
Thousands of Sag-Aftra Union members work on sets everyday, as
stand-ins, background, prop car drivers, hand/body doubles,
skaters, dancers and more.....
We all have stories.
"these peeps are lyin to you...
"they think you have no clue...
This video is protected by the Fair Use Act of 1976, and is for entertainment purposes only.
Photo credits: Beverly Hills 90210 (Paramount)
#babylon #worldstage #90210 #bapho #hollywood
9 views Oct 29, 2021
Malajemm - 60 subscribers
https://youtu.be/V2f1bjQeQ3s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVflciwIoa-eRKLZ1BrbpIA
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