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3 Ways to Balance Your Hormones Naturally
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128 views • October 25, 2019
Moshe Dekel, MD and I discuss 3 ways to balance your hormones naturally. Why is this so important? Our hormones regulate our health in significant ways. In today's world there are many threats that are interfering with our hormonal balance so many of us need some form of supplementation.
We talk about estrogen, testosterone, adrenal fatigue, and DHEA.
An epidemic of under active thyroid is occurring but invisible to most tests. Dr. Dekel explains how to manage this. The thyroid is the thermostat of the body so if you have cold hands and feet you'll want to watch this video.
Bioidentical hormones can help but what are they? Are they safe?
We end our discussion by explaining various supplements that can help with hormone balance, we demonstrate EFT, breathing and talk about the effects of stress on your hormones.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
We talk about estrogen, testosterone, adrenal fatigue, and DHEA.
An epidemic of under active thyroid is occurring but invisible to most tests. Dr. Dekel explains how to manage this. The thyroid is the thermostat of the body so if you have cold hands and feet you'll want to watch this video.
Bioidentical hormones can help but what are they? Are they safe?
We end our discussion by explaining various supplements that can help with hormone balance, we demonstrate EFT, breathing and talk about the effects of stress on your hormones.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
Keywords
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