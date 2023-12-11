Blueprint: Rhetoric, Resistance and the Revolution

When Founders like Madison, Jefferson, Sherman, Iredell and others told us to use non-compliance and other forms of resistance to keep government in check - they were following the same blueprint that was used in the American Revolution.
Path to Liberty: December 11, 2023
