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FDA Approved? Malarkey Signed it!
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280 views • August 24, 2021
1. Vaccine Motivation for Doctors. Bonus money? https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVLA3mKzb7kw/
2. Irish Doctor returned from shift. Warning and plea for action. https://www.bitchute.com/video/YRPDqXWDtPtP/
3. Alex Jones: https://youtu.be/Y-3m9iwvKGI
4. Matt Gaetz: trashes Fauci and the CDC: 2 minutes: https://youtu.be/nK9vTp3hk50
5. Surgeon General: COVID-19 Booster Shot Likely Needed for J&J Vaccine Recipients https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/surgeon-general-covid-booster-shot-likely-needed-for-jj-vaccine-recipients_3959951.html
6. Fauci Emails: Del Bigtree: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rWKU6ntrzaEM/
7. FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine
8. One approval letter, signed by Mary Malarky. :https://www.fda.gov/media/151710/download
9. David Martin: compliance: https://youtu.be/eWCqMDqdFhk
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link below: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Irish Doctor returned from shift. Warning and plea for action. https://www.bitchute.com/video/YRPDqXWDtPtP/
3. Alex Jones: https://youtu.be/Y-3m9iwvKGI
4. Matt Gaetz: trashes Fauci and the CDC: 2 minutes: https://youtu.be/nK9vTp3hk50
5. Surgeon General: COVID-19 Booster Shot Likely Needed for J&J Vaccine Recipients https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/surgeon-general-covid-booster-shot-likely-needed-for-jj-vaccine-recipients_3959951.html
6. Fauci Emails: Del Bigtree: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rWKU6ntrzaEM/
7. FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine
8. One approval letter, signed by Mary Malarky. :https://www.fda.gov/media/151710/download
9. David Martin: compliance: https://youtu.be/eWCqMDqdFhk
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link below: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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