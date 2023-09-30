Create New Account
RED ALERT WARNING: FEMA ZOMBIE 5G APOCALYPSE- Todd Callender Dr. Lee Vliet
Alex Hammer
Published 12 hours ago

FEMA is scheduled to implement an emergency broadcast alert takeover on either October 4th or October 11th at 2:22 PM EASTERN STANDARD TIME, and intel suggests that the frequency used may trigger graphene in the both the vaxxed and unvaxxed. If this "test" is not averted due to public awareness, will it trigger the CDC-predicted zombie apocalypse? Meanwhile, New Yorkers are being sprayed with God knows what for God knows why - as our dystopic reality comes more fully into view for all to see. Todd Callender & Lee Vliet are back to discuss it all.SGT Report

https://rumble.com/v3kgmyy-red-alert-warning-fema-zombie-5g-apocalypse-callender-vliet.html


Shared from and subscribe to:

Libertarian99

https://rumble.com/user/Libertarian99

bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfaminehidden historyclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities

