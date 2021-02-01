Derrick Broze: It’s Time to Exit and Build #TheGreaterReset

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On Monday January 25, 2021, journalist Derrick Broze spoke at the inaugural The Greater Reset Activation! Derrick talks about what is needed to survive and thrive in the age of technocracy.
Derrick Broze is a freelance investigative journalist, documentary film maker,author, and public speaker seeking to expose corruption, find solutions to the problems that affect all of humanity, and promote localization and decentralization. Derrick is a Houstonian who has survived depression, drug addiction, and prison. Since 2010, he has dedicated his life to improving the City of Houston and the world at large, as an activist, journalist, and radio show host. In 2019, Derrick joined the race for Mayor of Houston. As a Mayoral Candidate, Derrick called for giving away the power of the Mayor of Houston and amplifying the voices of Houstonians. As of 2020 he is the author of 5 books and writer of 5 documentaries.
www.theconsciousresistance.com