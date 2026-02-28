BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🇺🇸 🇮🇷 BREAKING: Donald Trump Drops Fiery Statement as U.S. Launches Major Combat Ops on Iran
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
256 views • 1 day ago

Joint U.S. / Israeli combat initiative 'Operation Roaring Lion' has commenced in Iran. Thousands of IRGC dead. Various countries across the Middle East are being attacked by Iran in response to the US/Israeli strikes on nuke-hungry Iran. Trump gave a speech confirming the operation.

🇺🇸 🇮🇷 Some Historic Quotes from President Trump's Speech

"We're going to annihilate their Navy."

"We will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon... They will never have a nuclear weapon. This regime will soon learn that no one should challenge the strength and might of the United States armed forces."

"The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost & we may have casualties... but we're doing this not for now. We're doing this for the future, & it is a noble mission."

"To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces & all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons & have complete immunity or in the alternative face certain death."

"Finally to the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations. For many years you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight... This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass."

irandonald trumpmiddle eastbreaking newsus militaryus troopsamerican patriots for god and countrytrending newsmilitary strategycarrier strike groupglobal politicsmilitary buildupwar newsus-iran conflictair dominance
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and County Intro

00:31Donald Trump Drops Fiery Statement as U.S. Launches Major Combat Ops on Iran

08:35American Patriots for God and County Outro

09:08End Screen

