🇺🇸 🇮🇷 BREAKING: Donald Trump Drops Fiery Statement as U.S. Launches Major Combat Ops on Iran

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com– Use SAVE15 at checkout!

Joint U.S. / Israeli combat initiative 'Operation Roaring Lion' has commenced in Iran. Thousands of IRGC dead. Various countries across the Middle East are being attacked by Iran in response to the US/Israeli strikes on nuke-hungry Iran. Trump gave a speech confirming the operation.

🇺🇸 🇮🇷 Some Historic Quotes from President Trump's Speech

"We're going to annihilate their Navy."

"We will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon... They will never have a nuclear weapon. This regime will soon learn that no one should challenge the strength and might of the United States armed forces."

"The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost & we may have casualties... but we're doing this not for now. We're doing this for the future, & it is a noble mission."

"To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces & all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons & have complete immunity or in the alternative face certain death."

"Finally to the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations. For many years you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight... This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass."

#Iran #USMilitary #MiddleEast #WarNews #MilitaryBuildup #USTroops #AirDominance #CarrierStrikeGroup #USIranConflict #BreakingNews #IranStrike #GlobalSecurity





Until next time, stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all, stay Godly… PEACE! ✌️





AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

• Christian Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/christian-clothing

• Made in USA: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

• All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

• Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

• Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

• Three Percenters: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters

• Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear





SUBSCRIBE ⬇️

Stay connected on your favorite platforms:

• Telegram 🟦: https://t.me/APFGAC

• Rumble 🎥: www.Rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

• Substack 📰: https://AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry.Substack.com/

• Truth Social 🟪: https://TruthSocial.com/@APFGAC

• BitChute ▶️: www.Bitchute.com/channel/American-Patriots-for-God-and-Country

• Brighteon 🌟: www.Brighteon.com/channels/APFGAC





💰 DONATE ⬇️

Support the mission and help us keep creating content:

• PayPal 💳: www.PayPal.me/AmericanPatriotsApp

• Locals 🌐: https://AmericanPatriotsGodCountry.locals.com