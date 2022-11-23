Babylon is fallen: pope Francis says a second great flood is coming!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on November 23, 2022.





In Genesis 7:11-12, we read about God’s great flood upon the earth to eradicate all evil and sin. In Genesis 9:11-15, God says that He will NOT send anymore a great flood to destroy the earth along with human, animal and plant life.



But the pope in his book, Of Vices and Virtues, pope Francis stated “A great flood [...] is what will happen now if we continue along the same path”. This is mentioned in the article from Breitbart: https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2021/03/01/pope-francis-warns-of-second-great-flood-from-global-warming/



This is the same pope who stated the following absurdities:





1. That the cross of Christ from a human perspective was a failure in December 2015

2. That Muslims are brothers.

3. That atheists can make it heaven based on good works.

4. That same sex civil unions are acceptable.

5. That the Sabbath is Jewish when Christ says that the Sabbath was made for man.



Who will you obey? The eternal, loving and merciful Christian God of the universe or a mortal, sinful man who is the pope with his anti-biblical and antichrist positions?



There's NO climate emergency according to the following studies:





https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/

https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow





Pope Francis, the man of sin in the Vatican, which receives its power from satan in Revelation 13:2, has been pushing his false gospel on climate change or global warming since he became pope in March 2013. The United Nations, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, major corporations, banks, Hollywood, governments and the biggest indoctrination institutions in the world including public schools, colleges and universities are regurgitating what the pope is saying because the world wonders after the beast, the Vatican (Revelation 13:3).





The pope is using climate change to unite the world together so he, as the world’s leader, will then enforce his mark, hence, the mark of the beast of SUNday rest and worship, which goes contrary to the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath which was made for man, for all of humanity as per Christ’s words in Mark 2:27.



The pope’s false gospel of climate change will be used by the Vatican to enforce its mark, hence, the mark of the beast.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/@sdcstudio7767

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]