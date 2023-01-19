18. Quietening the Soul: It's not what you know, it's who you know

Do you ever wonder why, even though you would like to make some life-changes, it seems nearly impossible?

Once we understand the mechanics behind this phenomenon, it's much easier to chart a course toward greater freedom.

Episode 18 of the Quietening the Soul series is a continuation of Episode 17, which discussed how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being marketed as the savior of humankind.

But perhaps, as Scott Warren, of http://freedomshock.com wonders, all of the woes of humanity could be found in that ancient tree from the Garden of Eden, called the Tree of Life.

