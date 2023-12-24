Create New Account
The Myth of Prometheus is the Story of Lucifer is the Encoding Venus
Crrow777 Radio
What is in a Myth- information of course. Here we break down the movie Prometheus as a basis to show Prometheus is Lucifer which encodes Venus the light bringer, morning and evening star. We also look at the idea of ages and the sky as the master clock of our world. Welcome to the machine.

Episode 050 - April 2017 

