Quo Vadis





March 29, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 28, 2023.





Dear children, courage!





Do not retreat in the face of the trials that will come.





My Lord will be with you.





He will wipe away your tears and give you the victory.





You will still see horrors upon the Earth, but those who remain faithful to the true doctrine will be saved.





Flee from novelties and remain faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





I am your Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





I know your needs and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Do not be discouraged.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to the One who is your Only Way, Truth and Life.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On March 26, 2020 (the year that the entire world is besieged with the worldwide pandemic), Our Blessed Mother, Queen of Peace told Pedro the following message:





“Dear children, you are living in a time of great spiritual confusion.





Bend your knees in prayer.





You will yet see horrors on Earth.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I want to tell you that God is making haste.





Do not live far from the path of conversion.





Dense darkness covers the whole Earth.





Seek the Light of the Lord. Let yourselves be enlightened by the Holy Spirit and you will be victorious.





In these difficult times, pay attention.





The devil will act against men and women of faith.





You are heading for a future of great confusion and many will lose their faith. Courage.





Do not feel alone.





My Son Jesus is with you.





Give your best and you will contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Do not forget: in everything, God first.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





Be at peace.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-LHKBcPTM0



