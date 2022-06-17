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timtruth Horrible Performance in Pfizer's Efficacy Data & FDA Meeting DECONSTRUCTED
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/Pfizer-vax-document-review-children:9c39a57ceb117c580c1ce082461803af8ba95671
https://rumble.com/v18oyle-horrible-performance-pfizers-efficacy-data-and-fda-meeting-deconstructed.-w.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eqC62fnDx13U/
Horrible Performance: Pfizer's Efficacy Data & FDA Meeting DECONSTRUCTED. WTH Is This?!