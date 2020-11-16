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42. MMS ALCOHOL DETOX: Chlroine Dioxide removes alcohol quickly from the body
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416 views • November 16, 2020
Here I compare a newly patented invention that infuses the body with oxygen (through the lungs) and helps to more quickly remove alcohol from the system. Well, ClO2 does the same thing but the infustion of oxygen is done as a biproduct of the ClO2 molecule breaking down into oxygen. Basically, you drink ClO2, it breaks down to O2 in your system, then you exhale the alcohol faster as you breathe. My guess is that oxydation may play a part in this detoxing of alcohol as well but I have no scientific evidence on this yet. More to come!
https://gizmodo.com/simple-invention-helps-you-sober-up-by-exhaling-alcohol-1845655018
https://gizmodo.com/simple-invention-helps-you-sober-up-by-exhaling-alcohol-1845655018
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