Lion's Gate Explained - 8/8 Energy Portal Manifesting - Beyond the Veil - Nature's Messages Revealed

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The Lion's Gate of 8/8 brings with it powerful energy ripe for manifesting and taking action toward what you desire more. Join me for an overview and insights into what shifts are currently underway, how these shifts will effect your day-to-day life, and overall what it all means for your days ahead...check it out and be sure to share your comments and feedback with me!
For more insights and support, visit bit.ly/holisticsupport
And for gifts and more that welcome in balance and healing, visit Holistic Restoration's online store at bit.ly/shopholistic
Link to article mentioned in video: https://www.sagegoddess.com/musings/step-lions-gate-8-8-receive-infinite-empowerment/