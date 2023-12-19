Create New Account
Why the New Revelation?
The New Revelation
Arguments for the extraordinary importance of the New Revelation of Jesus Christ through Jakob Lorber and Gottfrid Mayerhofer, both for Christians and non-Christians

Ref: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/support-for-christianity.html

https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/A_proof_that_the_NR_comes_from_God.pdf

Keywords
bibleprophecysecond comingend timeapokalypsenew revelationlorber

