⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine 1400, November 27, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(27 November 2022)





◽️Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





💥As a result of a Russian Aerospace Forces' high-precision weapons hitting on the temporary deployment locations of the so-called Foreign Legion fighters, up to 100 foreign mercenaries and six armoured vehicles were destroyed near Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️In Kupyansk direction, artillery fire against the AFU's assembly areas thwarted the enemy attack at Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen and two pickup trucks were annihilated.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, preventive fire damage in Stelmakhovka and Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic) foiled attempts of the AFU to launch an offensive with two company tactical units in the direction of Kolomyychikha and Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥The enemy also made futile attempts to equip strong positions and gain a foothold close to Ploshchanka and Chervonopopovka.

As a result of artillery fire, AFU units were halted and pushed back to their initial positions. The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to over 50 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded. Three armoured fighting vehicles and four special vehicles were eliminated.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the AFU's counterattacks were repulsed near Soledar, Opytnoye, Kurdyumovka, and Mayorsk as a result of the Russian forces' fire defeat and decisive operations. Up to 70 Ukrainian personnel were neutralised, as well as two tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, and five pickup trucks.





◽️In South Donetsk direction, the enemy attempted to retake the lost position in Novomikhailovka, Pavlovka, and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic). Artillery strikes and assault units repulsed all of the attacks, and the enemy was forced back to the initial positions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered 60 casualties in this direction, as well as one infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured fighting vehicles, two MT-LB vehicles, and five motor vehicles.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery struck six enemy command posts in Sadovoye, Dudchany, and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region), Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic), and Kislovka (Kharkov region), as well as 62 artillery units at firing positions, manpower, and military equipment in 137 areas.An ammo depot outside Dnipropetrovsk, which stored over 100 HIMARS multiple-launch rockets and over 7,000 foreign-made large-calibre artillery rounds, was destroyed. Four missile and artillery ammunition depots of the AFU Zaporozhye force grouping have been destroyed near Razumovka (Zaporozhye region).





💥Two HIMARS MLRS rockets were shot down by air defence near Bogdanovka (Kherson region). In addition, a Excalibur artillery giuded round was intercepted near Miropolye (Sumy region).





📊In total, 333 airplanes and 177 helicopters, 2,565 unmanned aerial vehicles, 390 air defence missile systems, 6,848 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 904 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,620 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,381 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.