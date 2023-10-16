BBC headquarters sprayed with BLOOD RED PAINT by protest group over it's biased GAZA coverage

A pro-Palestinian protest organisation has claimed responsibility for splattering BBC New Broadcasting House with red paint.

Palestine Action said it had “left a message overnight for the BBC” over the corporation’s coverage of events in Israel and Gaza.

The group tweeted on Saturday morning: “Spreading the occupation’s lies and manufacturing consent for Israel’s war crimes means that you have Palestinian blood on your hands.”

In a separate tweet on Saturday afternoon, the group said: “Palestine Action spray the BBC in blood red paint, symbolising their complicity in Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people through biased reporting.”

Video footage shared by journalist Victoria Derbyshire showed the revolving doors to Broadcasting House, as well as the right-hand wall at the front of the building, covered in paint.

Mirrored - The Telegraph Thanks to Brenda C for Link

