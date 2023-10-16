Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BBC headquarters sprayed with BLOOD RED PAINT by protest group over it's biased GAZA coverage
channel image
The Prisoner
8801 Subscribers
Shop now
109 views
Published 19 hours ago

A pro-Palestinian protest organisation has claimed responsibility for splattering BBC New Broadcasting House with red paint.

Palestine Action said it had “left a message overnight for the BBC” over the corporation’s coverage of events in Israel and Gaza. 

The group tweeted on Saturday morning: “Spreading the occupation’s lies and manufacturing consent for Israel’s war crimes means that you have Palestinian blood on your hands.”

In a separate tweet on Saturday afternoon, the group said: “Palestine Action spray the BBC in blood red paint, symbolising their complicity in Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people through biased reporting.”

Video footage shared by journalist Victoria Derbyshire showed the revolving doors to Broadcasting House, as well as the right-hand wall at the front of the building, covered in paint.

Mirrored - The Telegraph Thanks to Brenda C for Link

Keywords
israelbbcpalestinejimmy savilebritish bullshit corporation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket